The Jelly Jam now ready for the spotlight

The Jelly Jam’s John Myung says they’re ready to step into the spotlight with the release of their fourth album Profit.

The Dream Theater bassist is joined in the supergroup by Ty Tabor of King’s X and Rod Morgenstein of Winger. And although they’ve been content with not having a high profile in the past, Myung says he hopes people will now sit up and take notice of the trio.

He tells Background Magazine: “This is our fourth album together. We were actually called Platypus and made two albums before we turned into The Jelly Jam.

“I’ve been working with Ty and Rod since the late Nineties, probably like 18 years. A lot of people don’t really know about The Jelly Jam because it’s never really been in a high profile situation where we got heavily promoted. It was more a great way for me, Ty and Rod to be creative.

“We just enjoyed the process of getting together and writing songs, it was just a great thing to do.

“With this record it’s time to let people know we exist. I hope a lot of people will check this record out, it’s a real cool album. I’m hoping that people find time to check it out and let us know what they think.”

The band will head out on the road later this month for dates across the US – and Myung reports that while they’re keen to play in Europe, it’s not a priority at the moment.

He continues: “It would be nice to get over there at some point. Right now, North America is as far as we will get where we can play. In 2017, when everyone’s schedule is realigned again and windows open up, then we have a chance to play on another part of the word as well. But for now we just starting in North America.”

The Jelly Jam US tour gets underway on July 23.

Jul 23: New Hope Havana, PA

Jul 26: New York B.B. King Blues Club & Grill, NY

Jul 28: Londonderry Tupelo Music Hall, NH

Jul 29: Arlington Regent Theatre, MA

Jul 30: Poughkeepsie The Chance, NY

Aug 02: Annapolis Rams Head On Stage, MD

Aug 05: Newton Theatre, NJ

Aug 06: Washington The Hamilton, DC

Aug 12: Amityville Revolution Bar & Music Hall, NY

