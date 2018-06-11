TesseracT announce UK and Ireland dates

TesseracT have announced a UK and Irish tour for November.

The six-date tour begins in Bristol on November 27 and ends in Dublin on December 2.

The band will be playing their latest album, Sonder, in full at the shows. The date at London’s Shepherds Bush Empire, which will be TesseracT’s biggest headlining show to date, will be filmed for a DVD.

Support on all dates comes from American progressive metallers Between The Buried And Me and Australian maverick Plini.

“It’s been over two years since our last UK headline and we’re excited to bring our biggest and best show to our UK fans,” says vocalist Daniel Tompkins. “We’re also in very good company, joining us - our friends, Between the Buried and Me and Plini - these shows are not to be missed. We’ll see you all there!”

TesseracT UK and Ireland tour dates

Nov 27: SWX, Bristol

Nov 28: Academy 2, Manchester

Nov 29: Garage, Glasgow,

Nov 30: O2 Institute, Birmingham,

Dec 01: O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London,

Dec 02: Tivoli, Dublin

Tickets will be on sale from 10am on Friday June 15. They’re available from https://myticket.co.uk/artists/tesseract (UK show) https://www.ticketmaster.ie/venueartist/197046/1410816 (Dublin show)