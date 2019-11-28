Terrorvision unveil video for their festive foot-stomper Our Christmas Song

Terrorvision have released a video for their new single Our Christmas Song exclusively with Louder.

It’s the first new material from the Yorkshire favourites in more than seven years and is full of festive fun.

The band say: “Our Christmas Song is that festive present to the fans and anyone else with a love of the heady days of pop music, when the Christmas no.1 mattered and the main event on Christmas day was settling down to watch Top Of The Pops with the last few segments of your chocolate orange, washed down with a cheeky swig of your gran’s Snowball.”

Terrorvision frontman Tony Wright tells Louder: “If Terrorvision were going to bring out new music, would they record an album or put out a Christmas song? Can’t believe Terrorvision haven't done a Christmas song yet so are you ready for Our Christmas Song?”

Downloads of the single are available through Terrorvision’s website, and it’s available to purchase alongside a limited edition signed Christmas card from the band that comes with another new track to download titled By My Side.

Terrorvision will head out on tour across the UK in February. Find details below.

Terrorvision 2020 UK tour dates

Feb 07: Leeds Warehouse

Feb 08: Leeds Warehouse

Feb 27: Liverpool Grand Central Hall

Feb 28: Wolverhampton Steel Mill

Feb 29: Poole Winter’s End Festival

Nov 07: Great Yarmouth Hard Rock Hell Chapter XIV