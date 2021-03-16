Teramaze release video for new single Between These Shadows

Australian prog rockers Teramaze have released a video for brand new song Between These Shadows. It's taken from the band's upcoming album Sorella Minore which will be released on May 11.

“Between These Shadows was probably one of the hardest songs I’ve ever had to sing," says guitarist and singer Dean Wells. "Not just technically, but also from an emotional stand point. I had to dig really deep to infuse the right amount of emotion and frustration into the vocals to give the lyrics the delivery that they deserved. As a band, we’re really pleased and proud of the result and it's one of my favourite Teramaze songs to date.”

The Melbourne band have been highly productive during lockdown. They released their last album, I Wonder, in October, from which they released videos for A Deep State Of Awake, Here To Watch You and Ocean Floor, and also released a prog metal cover of Savage Garden's Break Me Shake Me.

Sorella Minore is the band's fifth album, and acts as a sequel to 2015's Her Halo. You can view the tracklisting and striking new artwork below,

Pre-order Sorella Minore.

(Image credit: Teramaze)

Teramaze: Sorrella Minore

1. Sorella Minore

2. Stone

3. Take Your Soul

4. Between These Shadows