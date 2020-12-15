Watch Teramaze turn Savage Garden tune into a prog metal anthem!

Teramaze have recorded their own version of Savage Garden’s 1997 single Break Me Shake Me. The video follows the release of Teramaze' recent album, I Wonder and standalone single Take Your Shot.

Says frontman Dean Wells, "Most of our fans know that I’m a massive Savage Garden fan and we thought it would be fun to do our own version of their smash hit Break Me Shake Me. We wanted to do a respectful homage to the original version, but add the appropriate amount guitar grit and shred that fans would expect from a Teramaze song.



“We live in such a crazy time that putting something light and fun out felt like the right thing to do. It’s a great track and I really enjoyed singing this one.”

Check out the video below.