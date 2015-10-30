Teramaze premiere Her Halo video

Teramaze have premiered their video for Her Halo with Prog.

It’s the title track of their fifth album, released today via Music Theories Recordings. They previously streamed all eight tracks from the album with Prog.

The follow-up to 2014’s Esoteric Symbolism, and their first outing with vocalist Nathan Peachey, is described as a “textual story of real depth, drama and intensity about events that unfold within a travelling show – the facades, the elation, the extravagant performances and the conflict within everyone involved.”

Guitarist Dean Wells says: ““Her Halo is the third track, where the story goes into more detail about the trapeze artist and how she sees her world. On the stage she’s the star and elegance radiates off of her

“But behind the closed curtain she is broken, self-destructive and ready to fall apart.””