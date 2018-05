Teramaze have premiered fifth album Her Halo in full with Prog, ahead of its release on October 30.

The follow-up to 2014’s Esoteric Symbolism is their first with vocalist Nathan Peachey.

It’s described as a “textual story of real depth, drama and intensity about events that unfold within a travelling show – the facades, the elation, the extravagant performances and the conflict within everyone involved.”

Her Halo arrives via Music Theories Recordings and it’s available for pre-order now.