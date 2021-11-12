Tears For Fears announce UK tour

Tears For Fears have announced Uk. tour dates for 2022 in support of their recently announced new album, the bands first for 17 years, The Tipping Point.
“We couldn’t be more excited to start playing concerts again, ays Curt Smith. "We’ve missed seeing our friends on the road around the world and the energy of performing live.”
“The Tipping Point has been a long time in the making and we are looking forward to playing our favourites from the new album as well as our classics from throughout the years," adds Roland Orzabal.
Fans who pre-order The Tipping Point from the band’s official store will be eligible for an exclusive ticket pre-order from the 17th November, two days before the tickets go on general sale.
Also on sale from the band’s official store as of this Friday is an exclusive limited edition pink vinyl version of The Tipping Point.
Tears For Fears 2022 Tour Dates
Jul 1: Telford QEII Arena Telford
Jul 2: Longleat House Warminster
Ju 5: Waddesdon Manor Aylesbury
Ju 7: Newcatle Utilita Arena Newcastle
Jul 8: Floors Castle Kelso, Scotland
Jul 9: Lytham Festival Lytham St Annes
Jul 12: The Incora County Ground Derby
Jul 14: Leeds Millennium Square
Jul 15: Warwick Castle
Jul 16: Scarborough Open Air Theatre
Jul 19: Chewton Glen New Milton
Jul 20: The Spitfire Ground Canterbury
Jul 22: The 1st Central County Ground Hove
Jul 23: Cardiff Castle
Jul 24: Hatfield House
Jul 26: Powderham Castle Exeter