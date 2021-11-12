Tears For Fears announce UK tour

Tears For Fears have announced Uk. tour dates for 2022 in support of their recently announced new album, the bands first for 17 years, The Tipping Point.

“We couldn’t be more excited to start playing concerts again, ays Curt Smith. "We’ve missed seeing our friends on the road around the world and the energy of performing live.”

“The Tipping Point has been a long time in the making and we are looking forward to playing our favourites from the new album as well as our classics from throughout the years," adds Roland Orzabal.

Fans who pre-order The Tipping Point from the band’s official store will be eligible for an exclusive ticket pre-order from the 17th November, two days before the tickets go on general sale.

Also on sale from the band’s official store as of this Friday is an exclusive limited edition pink vinyl version of The Tipping Point.

Tears For Fears 2022 Tour Dates

Jul 1: Telford QEII Arena Telford

Jul 2: Longleat House Warminster

Ju 5: Waddesdon Manor Aylesbury

Ju 7: Newcatle Utilita Arena Newcastle

Jul 8: Floors Castle Kelso, Scotland

Jul 9: Lytham Festival Lytham St Annes

Jul 12: The Incora County Ground Derby

Jul 14: Leeds Millennium Square

Jul 15: Warwick Castle

Jul 16: Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Jul 19: Chewton Glen New Milton

Jul 20: The Spitfire Ground Canterbury

Jul 22: The 1st Central County Ground Hove

Jul 23: Cardiff Castle

Jul 24: Hatfield House

Jul 26: Powderham Castle Exeter

General sale Nov 19.