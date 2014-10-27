TeamRock Radio: The Playlist (27.10.14 - 2.11.14)

Some weeks there’s no obvious playlist choices. That is to say, there’s plenty of great music, but it takes some listening, and figuring out what to playlist is not an easy decision.

This is not one of those weeks. It’s all about the big hitters, with new tracks from Bring Me The Horizon, Foo Fighters, Linkin Park, Mastodon and Slash. We’re all about the new music at TeamRock, but when you have artists of this calibre, with this kind of pedigree, we have to play the new ones.

AC/DC – Play Ball (Columbia)

Despite the absence of the much-missed Malcolm Young, this is as classic-sounding as it gets. Full marks to Stevie Young for stepping in for his uncle.

Against Me! – True Trans Soul Rebel (Xtra Mile)

Catchy as hell punk-rock, with a depth of feeling that is sometimes missing from modern music.

Black Stone Cherry – Remember me (Roadrunner)

A great track from the band who - in addition to being nominated for Best Album at the Classic Rock Awards 2014 - are also going to be on one of this year’s most highly anticipated tours with Airbourne & Theory Of A Deadman next month.

Bring Me The Horizon – Drown (RCA)

NEW ADDITION While certainly big enough to fill Wembley, does this poppier approach signal a change of direction for BMTH, or the next logical step? Fingers crossed the album still has plenty of bangers.

Foo Fighters – Something From Nothing (Columbia)

NEW ADDITION New Foo’s highlights a more mature approach. Can’t wait for the album.

Fall Out Boy – Centuries (Virgin EMI Records/DCD2)

Heavy rotation on rock radio worldwide and pretty heavy in terms of sound for FOB as well. Me likey.

Gerard Way – Millions (Warner)

The latest track from the ex-My Chemical Romance frontman’s solo debut Hesitant Alien. That sold-out tour’s gonna be good, eh?

Hacktivist – False Idols (Wake To Reality)

Sounding like no other band, on this latest track Hacktivist mix djent-inspired riffage with grime vocals and a chorus that’ll stay with you for aaaaaaaaaggggeeess. Awesome stuff.

In This Moment – Sick Like Me (Atlantic)

Typical ITM. Quirky, well-produced, chorus-heavy metal. Great for radio.

Linkin Park – Rebellion (Feat. Daron Malakian) (Warner)

NEW ADDITION My personal favourite single so far from The Hunting Party. Has the added effect of making me want to listen to SOAD, for obvious reasons.

Machine Head – Now We Die (Nuclear Blast)

Phenomenal new track from the upcoming Bloodstone & Diamonds album.

Mastodon – Once More ‘Round The Sun (Warner)

NEW ADDITION While it does doesn’t have the grab-you-by-the-insert gender-specific genitals here riff of ‘The Motherload’, the title track from the latest album will still make you want to twerk until your bottom falls off. Or something.

No Devotion – 10000 Summers (Collect)

Following on from their first single, Stay, this song has an almost hypnotic vocal line, and stays with you long after it’s finished. Great stuff.

Nothing More – Mr. MTV (Eleven Seven)

We all love big choruses, right? Well this one’s bigger than Simon Cowell’s wallet, with riffs heavier than Meatloaf’s lunch.

Pink Floyd – Louder Than Words (Parlophone)

New Pink Floyd. Can’t wait to hear the full album. ‘Nuff said.

Rancid – Honor Is All We Know (Hellcat/Epitaph)

News of Rancid releasing a new album has led to many of us in the TRR bunker joyfully breaking out the leather jackets, studs and Doc Martens again. Check out our review.

Royal Blood – Ten Tonne Skeleton (Warner)

It’s been a hell of a year for the Brighton duo. Their sold out UK and Ireland tour starts in Dublin tonight. Expect riffs.

Slash – Bent To Fly (Roadrunner)

NEW ADDITION Your typical Slash-style, mid-tempo track. Starting with an acoustic, then building up to a riff so sleazy it’ll make you want to neck a fifth of Jack and rub yourself inappropriately on your work colleagues.

The Who – Be Lucky (Universal)

Confession time: I expected this to be bobbins. Good news! It’s very, very far from it. Classic-sounding Who, with a hook that’ll sink deep into your frontal lobes. Be prepared to wake up in the middle of the night with this in your brain.

We’ll be spot-playing the following a couple of times each during the week too…

Led Zeppelin – Stairway to Heaven (Sunset Sound mix)

No, Stairway is not denied.

Papa Roach – Warriors (Eleven Seven)

Electronics-heavy first track from the new album F.E.A.R.

The Smashing Pumpkins – Being Beige (Martha’s Music/BMG)

Ever wondered what The Smashing Pumpkins would sound like with Tommy Lee on drums? Now’s your chance to find out…