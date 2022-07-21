Taylor Hawkins, Chad Smith, Stewart Copeland to appear in Let There Be Drums! documentary

One of Taylor Hawkins' last ever filmed interviews will be included in a new documentary celebrating iconic drummers and how music passes from generation to generation.

Let There Be Drums! is a love letter to the art of percussion from Justin Kreutzmann, the son of The Grateful Dead’s drummer Bill Kreutzmann, and features interviews with the late Foo Fighters drummer, plus Ringo Starr, Stewart Copeland from The Police, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, former Cult/Guns N' Roses man Matt Sorum, Stephen Perkins from Jane's Addiction and Kreutzmann senior, among others, reports Deadline.

Scheduled to hit cinema screens in the US in late October, there’s a personal dimension to the documentary; Justin Kreutzmann says that he took on the project "to talk to the world’s most influential drummers in hopes of better understanding his father and the instrument that defined his life."

"The idea of doing the movie Let There Be Drums! really came to me as a gift. Literally, he explains. "It started Christmas Day, 1977 when I was given a Super-8 film camera. The first home movies I filmed were of my Dad on stage at Winterland in San Francisco. They were shot from my perspective, sitting right behind him on the drum riser so he could keep an eye on me during the Grateful Dead’s performances. Drums, and the drummers that play them, have been a major component of my entire life."

Let There Be Drums! is made by AOMA Sunshine Films, the company that produced the acclaimed 2017 Grateful Dead documentary Long Strange Trip.

Let There Be Drums is a famous 1961 instrumental by American drummer Sandy Nelson, while "Let there be drums!" is a lyric from AC/DC's Let There Be Rock.