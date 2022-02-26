Tarja's Outlanders project release video for The Cruellest Goodbye

Outlanders, the progressive music project from Finnish singer Tarja Turunen and collaborator, EDM pioneer Torsten Stenzel, who Recently co-produced Mike Oldfield’s Tubular Beats, have released a new visualiser video for their song The Cruellest Goodbye, which you can watch below.

At the same time, the pair have announced that they will release a new single, a cover of Depeche Mode's hit World In My Eyes through earMusic on March 25. The new single features Living Colour guitarist Vernon Reid, and is the latest in a run of planned single releases that feature a host of guitarists such as Marillion's Steve Rothery, Trevor Rabin, Al Di Meola, Mike Oldfield and Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal (Sons Of Apollo).

The idea behind Outlanders was "to create something exciting and new: Outlanders combine chilled but exciting electronic beats with Tarja’s emotional, classically trained vocal skills and unique guitar performances. These three elements are a constant in all the songs and are equally important."

The Outlanders project has been a long time coming to fruition, having been recorded and mixed mainly on the Caribbean island of Antigua during the last 10 years.

Outlanders have previously released a video for Closer To The Sky.

Pre-save World In My Eyes.