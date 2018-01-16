Chris Squire’s 1975 solo album Fish Out Of Water set for deluxe reissue

Chris Squire’s solo album Fish Out Of Water is to be remastered and reissued on April 27 via Esoteric Recordings.

The late Yes bassist 1975 work will arrive in a limited edition deluxe box set containing 2CD, 2DVD, replica gatefold vinyl with poster and two 7-inch singles.

The CDs include a new stereo mix by Jakko Jakszyk along with a remastered stereo mix by Paschal Byrne with four bonus tracks: Lucky Seven & Silently Falling, and Run With The Fox and Return Of The Fox by Squire and Alan White – which appear on CD for the first time.

The album features new 5.1 surround sound and 96KHZ stereo mixes from the multi-track master tapes by Jakszyk on DVD, while the second DVD includes Fish Out Of Water promo films, a 2006 interview with Squire and an audio commentary by Squire from the same year.

There will also be a 180g gatefold LP with poster, along with two 7-inch singles of Lucky Seven b/w Silently Falling and Run With The Fox b/w Return Of The Fox.

The package is completed by a 36-page book with an essay by Sid Smith and interviews with Bill Buford, Patrick Moraz, Gregg Jackman and Jakko Jakszyk.

Pre-orders are now open, while the cover art and box set packaging can be seen below, along with the full contents.

Chris Squire Fish Out Of Water deluxe box set contents

CD1: Fish Out of Water - New stereo mix

Hold Out Your Hand You By My Side Silently Falling Luck Seven Safe (Canon Song)

CD2: Fish Out Of Water - Original 1975 mix

Hold Out Your Hand You By My Side Silently Falling Luck Seven Safe (Canon Song) Lucky Seven (Single version) Silently Falling (Single version) Run With The Fox (Squire & White) Return Of The Fox (Squire & White)

DVD1: Fish Out Of Water 5.1 surround sound mix/stereo mix/remastered stereo mix

Hold Out Your Hand You By My Side Silently Falling Luck Seven Safe (Canon Song)

DVD2

Fish Out Of Water 1975 promotional film, ft Hold Out Your Hand and You By My Side Interview with Chris Squire by Jon Kirkman Fish Out Of Water audio commentary with Chris Squire

LP

Hold Out Your Hand You By My Side Silently Falling Luck Seven Safe (Canon Song)

7-inch singles

Lucky Seven b/w Silently Falling Run With The Fox b/w Return Of The Fox

Yes founder Chris Squire dead at 67