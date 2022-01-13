Tangerine Dream release video for new song You're Always On Time

German electronic prog pioneers Tangerine Dream have released a video for brand new song You're Always On Time. The song is taken from the band's brand new studio album Raum which will be released through Kscope on February 25.

"The music video to You’re Always On Time documents the field recordings and sample creation behind the album," the band explain of the new video, which you can watch below. "It was shot on Kodak Super-8 film. The choice of shooting on film was also an homage to Edgar Froese’s Super-8 videos, filmed while being on tour and in the studio with Tangerine Dream."

Of the band's upcoming album Raum, they say: "Tangerine Dream develop the concept of its precursor EP (Probe 6—8) further. Composed and produced with full access to Edgar Froese’s Cubase arrangements (and Otari Tape Archive with recordings from 1977-2013), Thorsten Quaeschning, Hoshiko Yamane and Paul Frick deliver late-night real time compositions combined with classic studio productions, sequencer driven haunting soundscapes alternate with anthemic warm synthesisers."

Tangerine Dream recently announced a lengthy UK tour for March. the band have have previously released a video for Raum.

Pre-order Raum.

