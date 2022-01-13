Trending

Tangerine Dream release video for new song You're Always On Time

By ( ) published

German electronic prog pioneers Tangerine Dream will release new album Raum in February

Tangerine Dream
(Image credit: Julian Moser)

German electronic prog pioneers Tangerine Dream have released a video for brand new song You're Always On Time. The song is taken from the band's brand new studio album Raum which will be released through Kscope on February 25.

"The music video to You’re Always On Time documents the field recordings and sample creation behind the album," the band explain of the new video, which you can watch below. "It was shot on Kodak Super-8 film. The choice of shooting on film was also an homage to Edgar Froese’s Super-8 videos, filmed while being on tour and in the studio with Tangerine Dream."

Of the band's upcoming album Raum, they say: "Tangerine Dream develop the concept of its precursor EP (Probe 6—8) further. Composed and produced with full access to Edgar Froese’s Cubase arrangements (and Otari Tape Archive with recordings from 1977-2013), Thorsten Quaeschning, Hoshiko Yamane and Paul Frick deliver late-night real time compositions combined with classic studio productions, sequencer driven haunting soundscapes alternate with anthemic warm synthesisers."

Tangerine Dream recently announced a lengthy UK tour for March. the band have have previously released a video for Raum.

Pre-order Raum.

You can buy the latest issue of Prog Magazine here.

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.