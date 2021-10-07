Tangerine Dream release video for brand new single Raum

German electronic prog pioneers Tangerine Dream have released a video for their brand new single, Raum, which you can watch in full below.

It's taken from the band's upcoming EP, Probe 6-8, which will be released through Kscope on November 26. They will follow this with a brand new studio album, a follow-up to 2017's Quantum Gate which is currently being completed, in early 2022.

"The music video to Raum was shot on a Canon Super-8 camera during late 2020 and early 2021," the band state. "It portrays the band’s creation process at their Berlin studio space and the surrounding neighbourhood of Neukölln. The choice of shooting on film was also an homage to Edgar Froese’s Super-8 videos, filmed while being on tour or in the studio with Tangerine Dream."

Current Tangerine Dream members Thorsten Quaeschning, Hoshiko Yamane and Paul Frick composed and produced the new EP with full access to Edgar Froese’s Cubase arrangements and Otari Tape Archive with recordings from 1977 to 2013.

The new five-track EP features three new songs; Raum, described as “a 15-minute bow to early live studio performances like Zeit and Phaedra, Para Guy, on which “the violin alternates and complements with a prominent Yamaha DX7 pad combined with field recordings from the nearby forest and canal”, and Continuum, which features a “repetitive sequence and broken beat shows glimpses of acid sounds and increasng choral atmospheres”.

The B-side of Probe 6-8 features two remixes. Berlin-based composer and producer Grand River (Aimée Portioli) gave Raum her signature sound. Continuum was remixed by Berghain resident and Leisure System co-founder Sam Barker, who harnesses kick-less ambient techno since his praised 2019 debut album Utility.

Pre-order Probe 6-8.