Tangerine Dream announce more Phaedra at 50 live shows

German electronic pioneers Tangerine Dream continue to celebrate their groundbreaking Phaedra album with shows in Birmingham and Manchester

German electronic pioneers Tangerine Dream have announced they will continie to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their groundbreaking fifth studio album Phaedra with new live shows for Birmingham and Manchester in May.

The current lineup of the band, musical director Thorsten Quaeschning plus Hoshiko Yamane and Paul Frick, will play Birmingham Town Hall in May 8 and Manchester's Aviva Studios on May 9.

The new dates follow the band's recent performance at London's Barbican in October, which is reviewed in the current issue of Prog Magazine and of which reviewer Greg Moffitt says is "a powerful evocation of the sheer sonic overwhelm of the band's 1970's heyday."

Tangerine Dream famously kicked off what's known as their Virgin Years era, with Phaedra in 1974, having signed to Richard Branson's fledgling record label and recorded the album at Branson's Manor Studio in Oxfordshire. The band's earlier, more experimental albums were titled the Pink Years era as the band's then record label Ohr featured a pink ear on their label.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale this Friday, December 6 at 10am.

