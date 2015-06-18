Tame Impala album breaks Parker taboos

Kevin Parker says he aimed to break his own taboos with upcoming Tame Impala album Currents.

And he hopes it’s moving him in a direction that will help him make the music he really wants to make.

He’s received some strong reaction after streaming the tracks Cause I’m A Man and Let It Happen in recent weeks, because they don’t fully conform to what fans have expected.

Parker tells the NME: “I think I wanted to make songs that I’d always wanted to do, but I’d always shut out, because I thought those influences were not fitting the realm of psych rock.

“But the more I explore, the more I realise that those boundaries are meant to be broken.”

He believes the foundations were laid with Tame Impala’s 2012 release. “I’ve always loved groove-based music and there was a lot on Lonerism,” he says.

“I never found out how to make really crunchy dream pop, and at the same time making really hard-hitting groove music with a strong beat. But I think I’m getting closer.”

He adds: “Every album I make, I feel like I get closer to making the ultimate kind of music I would want to listen to.”

Currents is released on July 17 via Fiction.

