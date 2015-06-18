Trending

Tame Impala album breaks Parker taboos

Mainman Kevin hopes Currents will move him towards making the music he wants to make

Kevin Parker says he aimed to break his own taboos with upcoming Tame Impala album Currents.

And he hopes it’s moving him in a direction that will help him make the music he really wants to make.

He’s received some strong reaction after streaming the tracks Cause I’m A Man and Let It Happen in recent weeks, because they don’t fully conform to what fans have expected.

Parker tells the NME: “I think I wanted to make songs that I’d always wanted to do, but I’d always shut out, because I thought those influences were not fitting the realm of psych rock.

“But the more I explore, the more I realise that those boundaries are meant to be broken.”

He believes the foundations were laid with Tame Impala’s 2012 release. “I’ve always loved groove-based music and there was a lot on Lonerism,” he says.

“I never found out how to make really crunchy dream pop, and at the same time making really hard-hitting groove music with a strong beat. But I think I’m getting closer.”

He adds: “Every album I make, I feel like I get closer to making the ultimate kind of music I would want to listen to.”

Currents is released on July 17 via Fiction.

Tame Impala tour dates

Jul 24: Splendour In The Grass, Australia

Aug 01: Chicago Grant Park, IL

Aug 06: Los Angeles Hollywood Forever Cemetery, CA

Aug 07: Los Angeles Hollywood Forever Cemetery, CA

Aug 08: San Francisco Golden Gate Park Outside Lands, CA

Aug 20: Viana Do Castelo Paredes de Coura, Portugal

Aug 21: Lowlands Festival, Netherlands

Aug 22: Pukkelpop, Belgium

Aug 25: Sestri Levante Mojotic, Italy

Aug 26: Rock In Roma, Italy

Aug 28: Verona Teatro Romano, Italy

Aug 29: Zurich Openair Festival, Switzerland

Aug 30: Rock En Seine, France

Sep 05: End Of The Road Festival, UK

Sep 06: Electric Picnic, Ireland

Sep 08: Glasgow Barrowland, UK

Sep 09: Liverpool Olympia, UK

Sep 11: Bestival, UK

Sep 12: Lollapalooza Berlin, Germany

Oct 09: Austin City Limits, TX

