Tal Wilkenfeld releases video for Killing Me

Tal Wilkenfeld has released a brand new video for Killing Me. The song is taken from the bassist's recent solo album Love Remains, Wilkenfeld's first vocal album (her 2007 debut album transformation was entirely instrumental). Love Remains was released through BMG Records last March.

“I think it’s important to become best friends with your dark side,” says Wilkenfeld. “When you stop resisting it and work as a team, you can find freedom. My shadow self has held up many mirrors for me, and helped me see myself more clearly.

"This video uses allegories related to the shadow self and the inherent contradictions of self-discovery,” adds video director Marielle Tepper. “Tal finds herself in a dream realm where she grapples with manifestations of her unconscious mind. A metaphysical tug of war leads her to search outside herself. But she finds the delicate house of cards she's constructed collapsing in the face of a light shone inward."

Wilkenfield is a member of Jeff Beck's band and has also worked with Trevor Rabin, Herbie Hancock, Prince, Todd Rundgren, Toto and more.