Tal Wilkenfield releases live video of Killing Me

Tal Wilkenfeld has released a live video of Killing Me, recorded at New York's Paste Studios last week. It celebrates the release her first ever vocal solo album, Love Remains, today, though BMG Records.

The Jeff Beck bassist, who has also worked with Trevor Rabin, Herbie Hancock, Todd Rundgren, Toto and Prince to name but a few, released her first solo album, Transformation in 2007. Love Remains is her second, but the first to feature her singing.

“I began singing and writing songs with words when I first picked up a guitar at 14,” Wilkenfeld tells Prog. “When I arrived in the States a couple of years later, I quickly became fixated on guitar and then the bass and I stepped away from lyric writing. My bass became both my weapon and my shield, but that ran its course. That’s when I began writing song with lyrics again and creating this album.”

Love Remains full tracklisting is:

1. Corner Painter

2. Counterfeit

3. Hard To Be Alone

4. Haunted Love

5. Love Remains

6. Fistful of Glass

7. Under The Sun

8. One Thing After Another

9. Killing Me

10. Pieces Of Me