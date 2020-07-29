Take it to the streets in style with Converse’s big summer sale

Here at Louder, we love stepping out in a fresh pair of Converse – and we’re not alone as rockers, sports stars and street skaters can be seen wearing them regularly.
Heck! I’ve even worn a pair of Converse Chuck Taylor All Stars with a suit and I’m pretty sure I managed to pull it off!
Right now, Converse have lifted the shoebox lid on their summer sale and are offering big savings on a range of their footwear, including a bunch of Chucks for less than £30 – and that’s a saving of £40 on some designs.
We’ve picked out our favourites from the sale which you can find below – and we’re pretty impressed with the range on offer.
Summer Chuck Taylor All Star High Top: Were
£60, now £29.99
These Unisex Summer Mesh Chuck Taylor All Star High Tops are reduced by more than 50% and are available in either black/white/electric blush or blue slate/black.View Deal
Twisted Chuck Taylor All Star High Top: Were
£60 now £29.99
The Twisted Chuck Taylor All Star High Tops are pretty eye-catching and are available in egret/pink/green with small flower design or in the bolder egret/orange/blue pattern.View Deal
Summer Breathe Chuck Taylor Low Top: Were
£55 now £24.99
Another fun fit for the summer – these Low Tops have a lightweight knit and a recycled mesh liner, giving your feet a bit of a chance to breathe on those long summer days.View Deal
Chuck 70 Archive Print High-Top: Were
£75 now £39.99
Converse have used a camo print from their archives for this amazing pair of High-Tops. We love the look and will be perfect footwear once those gigs get back under way!View Deal
Trail to Cove Chuck Taylor All Star: Were
£60 now £29.99
An outdoorsy edge to your everyday trainers, these Trail To Cove Converse are the perfect colour for a stroll around the beach or local park as their available in soba and green oxide.View Deal
Seasonal Chuck Taylor All Star High Top: Were
£55 now £39.99
A classic look for less than usual! Let's face it, you can't really go wrong with this iconic Chuck Taylor All Star design – and they come in six colours making them ideal for summer.View Deal
Twisted Vacation Chuck 70 High Top: Were
£80 now £34.99
The Chuck 70 mixes details from the 70s-era Chucks with a wee bit of 90s nostalgia to create this rather splendid tie-dye look. Only available in this sage and green finish, but why would you want anything different?View Deal