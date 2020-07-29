Trending

Take it to the streets in style with Converse’s big summer sale

By

You can now get your favourite Chucks for less, as Converse are offering all your favourites for great prices - with some under £30

(Image credit: Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket - Getty)

Here at Louder, we love stepping out in a fresh pair of Converse – and we’re not alone as rockers, sports stars and street skaters can be seen wearing them regularly.

Heck! I’ve even worn a pair of Converse Chuck Taylor All Stars with a suit and I’m pretty sure I managed to pull it off!

Right now, Converse have lifted the shoebox lid on their summer sale and are offering big savings on a range of their footwear, including a bunch of Chucks for less than £30 – and that’s a saving of £40 on some designs.

We’ve picked out our favourites from the sale which you can find below – and we’re pretty impressed with the range on offer.

Summer Chuck Taylor All Star High Top: Were £60, now £29.99
These Unisex Summer Mesh Chuck Taylor All Star High Tops are reduced by more than 50% and are available in either black/white/electric blush or blue slate/black.

Twisted Chuck Taylor All Star High Top: Were £60 now £29.99
The Twisted Chuck Taylor All Star High Tops are pretty eye-catching and are available in egret/pink/green with small flower design or in the bolder egret/orange/blue pattern.

Summer Breathe Chuck Taylor Low Top: Were £55 now £24.99
Another fun fit for the summer – these Low Tops have a lightweight knit and a recycled mesh liner, giving your feet a bit of a chance to breathe on those long summer days.

Chuck 70 Archive Print High-Top: Were £75 now £39.99
Converse have used a camo print from their archives for this amazing pair of High-Tops. We love the look and will be perfect footwear once those gigs get back under way!

Trail to Cove Chuck Taylor All Star: Were £60 now £29.99
An outdoorsy edge to your everyday trainers, these Trail To Cove Converse are the perfect colour for a stroll around the beach or local park as their available in soba and green oxide.

Seasonal Chuck Taylor All Star High Top: Were £55 now £39.99
A classic look for less than usual! Let's face it, you can't really go wrong with this iconic Chuck Taylor All Star design – and they come in six colours making them ideal for summer.

Twisted Vacation Chuck 70 High Top: Were £80 now £34.99
The Chuck 70 mixes details from the 70s-era Chucks with a wee bit of 90s nostalgia to create this rather splendid tie-dye look. Only available in this sage and green finish, but why would you want anything different?

