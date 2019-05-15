Take a drive with Alice In Chains in wonderfully weird video for Rainier Fog

Alice In Chains have released a video for Rainier Fog.

It’s the title track from the Seattle veterans’ most recent studio album, which launched in August last year.

The video was co-directed by the band and Peter Darley Miller – and the result is a glorious, off-the-wall experience, with the star of the show a roving Rainier Fog-branded beer bottle.

Alice In Chains drummer Sean Kinney says: “In a world where things are becoming increasingly serious, with Rainier Fog we have continued our long tradition of making asses out of ourselves in videos.

“So for all of you that were raised bottle-fed, this one is for you. Mission accomplished.”

Vocalist and guitarist Jerry Cantrell adds: “We had a great time working with Peter Darley Miller again. We made AIC 23 in 2013 with him, which was amazing.

“We had a blast making the Rainier Fog music video, which continues the northwest theme of the record. We hope you enjoy it and have a laugh.”

Miller says: “The band’s maternal instincts were spot on. It was a kind and loving environment. I felt special.”

Alice In Chains are currently preparing for their UK and European tour, which will kick off in Dublin on May 20.

They’ll then return to North America in the summer for a run of shows with Korn.