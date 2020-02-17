System Of A Down’s John Dolmayan recruits Serj Tankian for cover of Bowie’s Starman

System Of A Down drummer John Dolmayan has released a cover of David Bowie’s Starman through his These Grey Men project.

The track will feature on These Grey Men’s self-titled debut album, which is set to arrive on February 28, with Starman featuring guest vocals from Dolmayan’s System Of A Down bandmate Serj Tankian.

Speaking about his inspiration for the covers album, Dolmayan says: “While I was driving, I’d put on satellite radio and listen to whatever came on.

“Often, I’d hear something and ask myself how I would play or arrange it. I actually started to make a list of about 30 songs I might cover someday. I just got inspiration from desert driving and listening to music.

“System Of A Down wasn’t making music at the time, but I needed an outlet for my artistic energy. So, I whittled down the list and reached out to some artists I wanted to work with.”

Tankian also appears on album opener Road To Nowhere, while other guests include Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello and Avenged Sevenfold frontman M Shadows.

System Of A Down will play two shows with Korn, Faith No More, Helmet and Russian Circles at the Bank Of California Stadium in Los Angeles on May 22 and 23. They’ll then head over to Europe for further performances, including a headline set at the UK’s Download festival.

1. Road To Nowhere (Talking Heads cover featuring Serj Tankian)

2. Starman (David Bowie cover featuring Serj Tankian)

3. What I Know (Two Door Cinema Club cover featuring Jonathan Dorr)

4. Runaway (Del Shannon cover featuring Franky Perez)

5. Street Spirit (Radiohead cover featuring M. Shadows and Tom Morello)

6. Hung Up (Madonna cover featuring Sirusho)

7. Beautiful Thieves (AFI cover featuring Jonah Perry Nimoy)

8. Rock Bottom (Eminem cover)