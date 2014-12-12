Symphony X album nears completion

Symphony X are on course to complete tracking their ninth album by the end of the year, says mainman Michael Romeo.

They’ve been working on the follow-up to 2011’s Iconoclast for the last few months, with bassist Michael LePond having said it’s “not as heavy as the last one.”

Romeo reports: “The plan was to have everything tracked by Christmas and we’re pretty much on schedule. Things are moving at a good pace and the songs are starting to come to life. More on that down the road a bit.”

The album title and a prospective released date have not yet been revealed.