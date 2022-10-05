Sweet Billy Pilgrim premiere new video for Attacus Atlas

Contemporary prog duo Sweet Billy Pilgrim have premiered their brand new video for Attacus Atlas, which you can watch in full below.

The song is taken from the band's new album, Somapolis, which will be released through Republic of Music on November 4. it's the first new album from multi-instrumentalists Jana Carpenter and Tim Elsenburg since they released Wapentak four years.

"The Attacus Atlas is the worlds largest moth, whose brief and beautiful emergence lasts for just days before it dies," the pair explain. "Our new video, written, directed, edited and animated by our good friend Bradley Wainwright, follows the moth’s final journey as its short life flashes before its eyes in a macabre, theatrical dance before lifting off into the beyond."

The new material was recorded at Elsenburg's house in Buckinghamshire and also in Eastbourne. It saw them collaborating with additional musicians including a one-woman folk choir, a horn section and Brandon Flowers’ drummer, Darren Beckett. Musically, it takes inspiration from Prefab Sprout, Steely Dan and Peter Gabriel, as well as St Vincent, Prince and Jon Hopkins.

“Over the years – in terms of critical perception – we’ve been edging towards some kind of progressive art-pop thing," says Elsenburg. "I want Somapolis to be more than that: it feels like a culmination of all our skills, obsessions, neuro-divergance/convergence, insecurities, ambitions and love. So, yes, it’s a concept album, and there’s plenty to unravel for post-lockdown brains, but it also feels a bit more physical. People might not be able to actually dance to it, but for the first time, they might be able to imagine dancing to it.”

Sweet Billy Pilgrim previously released a video for the single Skywriting.

Pre-order Somapolis (opens in new tab).