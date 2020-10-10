Swedish post-rockers pg.lost release video for Suffering

Swedish post-rock quartet pg.lost, who feature Martin Hjertstedt (ex-Ghost) and Kristian Karlsson (Cult of Luna), have released a video for new single Suffering. The sing is taken from the band's upcoming album Oscillate, which will be released through Pelagic Records on November 20.

"Suffering: A dark, slow and dreamy journey," the band state. "A feeling of heaviness but still something hopeful. It is, in our opinion, the most cinematic song on the record. Which made it an obvious choice to make a video for. The video is created by Mats Ek who has previously worked with Myrkur among others."

"On the previous records we have always tried to make it very basic and clean when it comes to production, not too many overdubs or add-ons,” reveals bassist Kristian Karlsson. “This time was more about not thinking about that at all. We don’t try to over analyse our records– it always starts with one or two songs and they often set the mood of the rest of the writing process.I think this album has more layers to it– you hear new things every time you listen. We’re really looking forward to hearing what the listeners think."

Oscillate was recorded by the band in their own studio, and mixed/mastered by Magnus Lindberg from Cult of Luna. In creating the LP, the only hurdle seemingly was an internal one and making efficient use of individual scheduling. “When we formed the band we spent almost every night in the rehearsal space,” recalls Karlsson. “Nowadays we only rehearse for tours or when we plan to have writing sessions for example upcoming records. It is not as spontaneous as it used to be, but I think it forces us to really make the best out of it when we do see each other.”

Pre-order Oscillate.