Suzi Quatro announces historic Royal Albert Hall show

Suzi Quatro has announced she'll be playing London's iconic Royal Albert Hall the year after next. Quatro is booked to appear on April 20, 2022. Tickets go on sale at AEG from 10 am this Friday.

Quatro says, "How honoured I am to be doing a show at such an iconic venue as the Royal Albert Hall on April 20, 2022. By which time I will have clocked up 58 years in this business!

"I'll be doing my solo, two hour long show with an interval, so... get ready to be royally rocked and royally entertained. I can't wait!"

Quatro will also be launching a new Christmas single this Friday, My Heart And Soul (I Need You Home For Christmas).

"My son was in the studio working on ideas every day for our next album, a perfect opportunity as neither of us was ‘on the road’," says Quatro. "I was sitting on the patio, relaxing, and heard this absolutely beautiful track coming out of the open studio door.

"It was a bass line, with a sparse guitar chord, and drums. It was immediate for me. I ran into the studio (mask on of course), and told my son to set up a microphone, and without thinking, without writing anything down, I sang the first four lines of the song exactly as they ended up. That's when you know you have a great song… and we do. Merry Xmas everyone!"

My Heart And Soul (I Need You Home For Christmas) will be available on all digital platforms on December 4th, while the video premieres on the same date on YouTube.