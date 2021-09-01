Suuns release video for new single The Trilogy

Montreal Krautrock trio Suuns have released a video for their brand new single, the pulsating The Trilogy, which you can watch below.

The Trilogy is taken from the band's upcoming album, their fifth, The Witness, which will be released through Joyful Noise on September 3.

“This song best represents the patience that we allowed ourselves on The Witness, our willingness to let things unfold on their own accord without pushing too much,” says drummer Liam O'Neill. “The mandate with The Trilogy was to set up a groove that feels good, and then not do anything, which gives the song the endless feeling around which to sing about history and the future, complacency and patience.”

The band will also be touring their native Canada, Europe and the UK between September and November (see dates below).

Suuns have previously released a video for Clarity and C-Thru.

Suuns tour dates:

Sep 22: QC Quebec City L'Imperial

Sep 23: QC Alma Cafe du Clocher

Sep 24: QC Sherbrooke La Petite Boite Noire

Sep 25: QC Montreal Théâtre Rialto (POP Montreal)

Sep 29: QC Saint-Hyacinthe Le Zaricot

Oct 1: ON Ottawa Club Saw

Oct 2: ON Toronto Lee's Palace

Oct 23: NED Nijmegen Doornroosje

Oct 24: UK London Oslo

Oct 25: UK London Oslo

Oct 26: UK Glasgow Classic Grand

Oct 27: UK Manchester White Hotel

Oct 28: BEL Brussels Orangerie

Oct 29: SW Zurich Rote Fabrik

Oct 31: NED Amsterdam Paradiso Noord

Nov 1: GER Koln Bumann & Sohn

Nov 2: GER Berlin Lido

Nov 4: DEN Copenhagen Alice

Nov 6: GER Hamburg Hafenklang

Nov 7: GER Schorndorf Manufaktur

Nov 8: FRA Paris Maroquinerie

