Suuns release new video for the introspective Clarity

Montreal Krautrock trio Suuns have released a visualizer video for their brand new single, the introspective Clarity, which you can watch below.

Clarity is taken from the band's upcoming album, their fifth, The Witness, which will be released through Joyful Noise on September 3.

"This song is the sun that our record orbits around. It's an introspective jam full of ambition and restraint," says vocalist and guitarist Ben Shemie. "One might call it a departure for the band, but more likely it is us finding ourselves."



"We worked on Clarity after we had set the stage with its sister songs, Third Stream and Go To My Head, and we were feeling so comfortable in that slow, expansive sense of time that this song felt comparatively spritely, easy and hands-off," adds drummer Liam O'Neill. "We let the drum machine play, we let Mathieu Charbonneau's DX-7 do its thing, Erik Hove's saxophone the ineluctable cherry on top; we weren't afraid to leave space and let the melody guide the song. It's the most natural sounding expression of what we were going for on this record."

Suuns have previously released a video for C-Thru.

Pre-order The Witness.

The trio will be performing live in the UK in October.

Oct 24: Oslo, London

Oct 25: Oslo, London

Oct 26: Classic Grand, Glasgow

Oct 27: White Hotel, Manchester

