Suuns release video for the gentle Krautrock of C-Thru

Montreal Krautrock trio Suuns have releazed a vide for their brand new single, gently pulsating C-Thru, which you can watch below.

C-Thru is taken from the band's upcoming album, their fifth, The Witness, which will be released through Joyful Noise on September 3.

"A lot of the slower and more delicate songs on this record required quite some finesse, and after all that careful work we needed a good romp,” says drummer LiamO’Neill. “Suuns at our best is always secretly a little bit ‘fun,’ so when Ben writes an uncomplicated song with a good melody, we try not to overthink it - we try and get the sound of us having fun with it on tape."

“C-Thru was a song that seemed to ask for an abstract and difficult image," explain Jared Raab and Luca Tarantini who created the new video. "Perhaps we were feeling exhausted from having to see everything on a screen, but the experience of making the video was a lot like viewing it. We were slowly burying ourselves under a layer after layer of static textures. We live in a world mediated more and more by screens and we started to see the song as representing something more meaningful, out of sight, under the surface. It's quite literally a trick of the eyes. It's an image underneath another image.”

Pre-order The Witness.

The trio will be performing live in the UK in October.

Oct 24: Oslo, London

Oct 25: Oslo, London

Oct 26: Classic Grand, Glasgow

Oct 27: White Hotel, Manchester

Get tickets.

(Image credit: Joyful Noise)

Suuns: The Witness

1. Third Stream

2. Witness Protection

3. C-Thru

4. Timebender

5. Clarity

6. The Fix

7. Go To My Head

8. The Trilogy