Susanna releases video for mesmerising new single Rose-Pale Dawn

Norwegian art rocker Susanna has released a video for her mesmerising new single Rose-Pale Dawn, which you can watch below. It's taken from her upcoming album Elevation, which will be released through SusannaSonata on March 25. Like her 2020 release Baudelaire & Piano, Elevation has been inspired by the poet Charles Baudelaire.

On Elevation Susanna invited Norwegian artist Stina Stjern and French artist Delphine Dora to compose and play music in dialogue with her own Baudelaire songs. Elevation is a musical interplay between the three of them, produced by Susanna.



Rose-Pale Dawn is composed and played by Stjern, directly led out by and based on both Susanna’s and Delphine Dora’s interpretations of Baudelaire’s poetry. The title is from the poem The Spiritual Dawn.



“The song is atmospheric and dreamy, with several layers of beautiful little pastel-coloured synth melodies," Susanna explains. "Everything is made for and played on tape recorders.”

Susanna has previously released a video for Alchemy Of Suffering.

