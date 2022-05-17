Sun's Signature release video for mesmeric Underwater featuring Steve Hackett

Steve Hackett lends his unmistakable guitar sounds to Underwater, the new single from Sun's Signature. You can watch a new video for the single below.

Sun's Signature are former Cocteau Twins singer Elizabeth Fraser and Massive Attack's Damon Reece (who has also worked with Spiritualized), and they will release their self-titled EP, out physically on June 18 through Partisan Records for Record Store Day, with a digital release following in July (date TBC). The music has been described as "a lush collection of songs that has developed through an Alice in Wonderland journey through life and music."

The collaboration was borne out of the pair being invited by former Anthony & The Johnson's singer ANONHI to take part in her 2012 curation of the Meltdown Festival at the Royal Festival Hall. The pair debuted embryonic forms of these songs, and ultimately that performance galvanised confidence in the project. Fraser, of course, featured on Massive Attack's 1998 album Mezzanine and their major hit Teardrop.

Hackett's involvement comes from the pair's long-held fascination with the guitar work on The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway. Hackett also features on Golden Air and Make Lovely The Day from the. five track EP. You can see the artwork and tracklisting for the EP below.

Sun's Signature: Sun's Signature

1. Underwater

2. Golden Air

3. Bluedusk

4. Apples

5. Make Lovely The Day