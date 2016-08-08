Deicide's Glen Benton slams Slipknot 'fags'

Deicide frontman Glenn Benton has taken a swipe at Slipknot, saying Corey Taylor and co went back on a promise to take his band out on tour with them.

Benton says Slipknot described Deicide as one of their biggest influences and vowed to share a stage with them at some point. But the joint tour has never happened and Benton believes the praise directed his way was just Slipknot “blowing air up our asses.”

Benton tells Talk Toomey (via The PRP): “Not to fucking bust balls, but I’ll bust balls. Slipknot, ‘Oh we’re going to take you guys out man, we’re going to take you guys out dude.’

“Yeah, blow me. That’s what I say to you. Fucking blow me Corey Taylor and all you fags. ‘Oh we’re going to take Deicide out on tour with us and blah blah.’ Blowing air up our asses, back in the day.

“You know what, you never did a fucking thing for us. You introduced us at a show once. Great, thanks. How about a fucking tour? How about fucking helping us out a little bit?

“You guys were like, ‘Dude you were what got me started.’ Well you know what, return the fucking favour.”

Benton goes on to discuss Deicide’s plans, saying they’ll begin recording the follow-up to 2013’s In The Minds Of Evil in September.

He says: “Next month we’re going to start tracking drums and guitars. And then I’ll start writing lyrics. I’m already started on most of it now. I’ve got an album concept already, got the titles, maybe the possible title track and everything.”

Drummer Steve Asheim previously said the band hoped to release their 12th album next year.

