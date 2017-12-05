Suicidal Tendencies & Wednesday 13 set for Bloodstock 2018

Bloodstock organisers have confirmed another four bands for next year’s festival.

Artists including Judas Priest, Gojira, Nightwish, Fozzy and Doro Pesch were previously announced – and they’ll be joined by Suicidal Tendencies, Wednesday 13, Kamelot and Mr Big.

Bloodstock 2018 will take place at Catton Park, Derbyshire, on August 9-12, 2018.

Suicidal Tendencies, Wednesday 13 and Kamelot will all play on the Main Stage on the Friday, while Mr Big will play the same stage on the Sunday.

Bloodstock’s Early Bird discounted ticket allocation sold out in record time this year. Standard weekend tickets are now available priced at £145 for four days of metal fun and are available via the official website. A small handful of camper van pitches are still available.

Bloodstock organisers are currently running a festive competition on Facebook with a range of prizes up for grabs every day until Christmas.

