Suicidal Tendencies album review – World Gone Mad

It is almost unfair to deliver worthy albums and killer live shows for 30-plus years and then be joined by none other than Dave Lombardo for your new album.

Long-timers Mike Muir and Dean Pleasants are successfully joined by two more new and talented members, too – bassist Ra Diaz and ex-guitar tech Jeff Pogan. WGM boasts a pleasingly traditional Suicidal style, with instantly recognisable vocals, heavy punk attitude, a flair for both the rhythmic and the weird, and a delightful wish to enjoy themselves as they play.

Tracks span a range of styles, celebrating hardcore punk one minute, delving into Primus territory another, and paying homage to Ozzy the next. Lombardo, meanwhile, is predictably powerful but audibly excited to branch out and have some fun, particularly during One Finger Salute, an awesome track with a deceptive start but ultimately party-loving pace that is as unhinged as it is catchy. Hell, you can practically hear the band members grinning as they play along together; it’ll be a surefire winner in the pit.