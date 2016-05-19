Suicidal Tendencies line up Dave Lombardo for next album

Suicidal Tendencies have indicated that Dave Lombardo will feature on their next album.

The band shared a clip of the former Slayer sticksman tracking drums in the studio, along with the caption: “Beating out today’s sermon in the Church of Suicidal, the Godfather of double-kick, Dave Lombardo! September 2016. You’ve been warned. #suicidaltendencies #suicidal #cyco #newrecord #september2016 #straightoutofvenice.”

In February it was announced that Lombardo would be touring with Suicidal Tendencies in place of their regular drummer Eric Moore. There’s been no official word on Moore’s status within the band.

Earlier this year, frontman Mike Muir praised Lombardo for his talent and his “musical mindset.”

Meanwhile, Suicidal Tendencies are touring Europe until next month.

May 27: Munich Rockavaria Festival, Germany

May 28: Dortmund Rock im Revier Festival, Germany

May 29: Berlin Huxley’s, Germany

May 30: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland

Jun 01: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany

Jun 02: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic

Jun 03: Timisoara Revolution Festival, Romania

Jun 05: Nijmegen Fortarock Festival, Holland

