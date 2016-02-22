Lombardo to tour with Suicidal Tendencies

Suicidal Tendencies have recruited drummer Dave Lombardo for their run of North American tour dates with Megadeth.

Dave Mustaine and co are currently on the road, with Suicidal Tendencies due to join the trek in Las Vegas on February 26. Their final date on the tour will take place in Boston on March 21.

The band say: “Suicidal Tendencies is beyond excited to announce the legendary Dave Lombardo will be playing drums on the upcoming Megadeth tour. You know what that means – it’s gonna be cyco and brutal.”

There’s no word on the status of the band’s regular drummer Eric Moore.

In other touring news, Testament guitarist Alex Skolnick was forced to miss their show in Chicago on February 21 and tonight’s gig (February 22) in Nashville due to a scheduling conflict as he’s on the Axes & Anchors cruise.

He’ll be back on the band’s run of shows with Slayer and Carcass when they play Richmond on February 24. Former Megadeth man Glen Drover has been brought in as a temporary replacement.