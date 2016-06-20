Rick Parfitt airlifted home as Status Quo confirm 2nd acoustic album

Status Quo have announced the release of their second acoustic studio album, featuring new arrangements of classic tracks plus three brand-new songs.

Aquostic II: One More For The Road follows 2014’s Aquostic (Stripped Bare) and 2015 live follow-up Aquostic!. Its October 21 launch comes before their last-ever full electric UK tour in December.

The band describe the album as “a carefully-curated collection of reimagined Quo classics along with three exclusive tracks.” It includes In The Army Now, Hold You Back, Roll Over Lay Down and Ice In The Sun.

Status Quo revealed in February that they’d end their electric era with the UK shows. Francis Rossi said: “It’s getting harder for us to play these shows. It doesn’t mean we won’t do other things, perhaps the odd special – but we’re agreed that the moment has come.

“There’s more to come from us in the years ahead, but we won’t tour the electric set ever again.”

Co-founder Rick Parfitt is recovering from a suspected heart attack, which he suffered on tour in Turkey last week. Manager Simon Porter last night confirmed that Parfitt had been airlifted home yesterday (June 19), saying: “He is comfortable and further tests will be conducted this week. There is nothing else to add at this stage.”

The band played a previously-planned charity concert in Cumbria over the weekend, with bassist John ‘Rhino’ Edwards’ son Freddie standing in.

Meanwhile, Status Quo have announced they’ll play an acoustic set at BBC Radio 2’s Festival In A Day at London’s Hyde Park on September 11. Tickets are on sale now.

Aquostic II: One More For The Road is available for pre-order.

Status Quo: The Last Night Of The Electrics tour

Dec 08: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Dec 09: Bournemouth BIC

Dec 11: London The O2

Dec 13: Brighton Centre

Dec 14: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Dec 16: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Dec 17: Leeds First Direct Arena

Dec 19: Manchester Arena

Dec 20: Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Dec 22: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Dec 23: Liverpool Echo Arena

