Sufjan Stevens lines up UK and Ireland tour

Sufjan Stevens has announced a run of UK and Ireland dates in support of his latest album.

He issued Carrie & Lowell earlier this year and will go out on the road starting in Dublin in August, before shows in England and Scotland. The gigs kick off a wider European tour.

The dates will be his first in Europe in four years.

Stevens released Carrie & Lowell – named after his parents – via Asthmatic Kitty in March. He described the 11-track work as a reflection on “life and death, love and loss – and the artist’s struggle to make sense of the beauty and ugliness of love.”

Tickets for all tour dates are available via Stevens’ website.

SUFJAN STEVENS UK/IRELAND TOUR 2015

28 Aug: Dublin Helix

29 Aug: Dublin Helix

30 Aug: Edinburgh Playhouse

31 Aug: Manchester Apollo

02 Sep: London Royal Festival Hall

03 Sep: London Royal Festival Hall

04 Sep: Brighton Dome

05 Sep: Salisbury, End Of The Road Festival

06 Sep: Bristol Colston Hall