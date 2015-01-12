Sufjan Stevens names album after his parents

Sufjan Stevens will release an album named after his parents next month.
Carrie & Lowell is described as a return to his folk roots, and a hint of its contents can be heard in the trailer video below.
Stevens says the 11-track work is a reflection on “life and death, love and loss – and the artist’s struggle to make sense of the beauty and ugliness of love.”
It’s to be launched on March 31 via Asthmatic Kitty.
Tracklist
Death With Dignity
Should Have Known Better
All Of Me Wants All Of You
Drawn To The Blood
Fourth Of July
The Only Thing
Carrie & Lowell
Eugene
John My Beloved
No Shade In The Shadow Of The Cross
Blue Bucket Of Gold