Sufjan Stevens names album after his parents

Sufjan Stevens will release an album named after his parents next month.

Carrie & Lowell is described as a return to his folk roots, and a hint of its contents can be heard in the trailer video below.

Stevens says the 11-track work is a reflection on “life and death, love and loss – and the artist’s struggle to make sense of the beauty and ugliness of love.”

It’s to be launched on March 31 via Asthmatic Kitty.

Tracklist