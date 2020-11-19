Stunning all-star livestream lineup announced for Alice In Chains tribute

Seattle's Museum of Pop Culture has announced the lineup of artists who'll pay tribute to Alice In Chains at their annual Founder Awards show next month. The band will be honoured on December 1 during a benefit concert that will be streamed online.

Acts confirmed for the concert include Alice In Chains, Ann Wilson, Billy Corgan, Dave Navarro, Corey Taylor, Duff McKagan, Fishbone, Soundgarden's Kim Thayil, Korn, Krist Novoselic, Mark Lanegan, Mastodon, Metallica, Nancy Wilson and Taylor Hawkins, while the show will also feature appearances by Les Claypool, Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament, Mike McCready and Eddie Vedder, Sammy Hagar, Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello, Robert Downey, Jr. and more.

Fans can sign up to get information about the event, which will be broadcast live on MoPOP’s Facebook page, Amazon Music’s Twitch channel, and on the Amazon Music app.

The Founders Award is given out every year to "celebrated artists whose noteworthy contributions continue to nurture the next generation of risk-takers." Previous winners include Ann & Nancy Wilson, Carlos Santana, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Jimmy Page, Joe Walsh, The Doors and John Fogerty,

"It feels truly special to receive the MoPOP Founders Award in our home town of Seattle," says Alice In Chains founder Jerry Cantrell. "It’s also humbling to be joined by so many of our friends, peers and heroes to rock some AIC tunes. I hope people watching enjoy the show as much as we did putting it together.

"A big hearty thanks to everyone who participated in making this virtual thing happen during these strange times. Music has the power to unite, heal and inspire. It is all of ours. Let’s continue to create and celebrate that which feeds the soul. Rawk on!"

"When we got to make our first record, I thought, great, we will be able to make one record, do our thing and hope for the best," says drummer Sean Kiney. "Now, 30 years later to get this award and still be touring and making music is the most amazing feeling. We are brothers with all of the craziness that goes with it. This is for Layne, Mike, and for all of us now. We can’t wait to get back out on the road once this hellish pandemic is behind us."

MoPOP Executive Director Alexis Lee adds, “We’re proud to call Alice In Chains hometown heroes but we know we share them with the world. It’s a testament to their lasting impact that this talented group of musicians has come together to pay tribute to the band’s contributions to music and pop culture.

The performance is free to view for all, but organisers hope is to raise $1 million to help support the museum. Donations can be made online.