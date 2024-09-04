Stuckfish share video for Sarah Bernhardt-inspired Shadows and Moonbeams

UK prog rockers Stuckfish have shared a video for the Shadows And Moonbeams, the first new music from the band's upcoming album IV.

The band will release their new album through White Knight Records on September 11. It's the band's first new album since signing to the prog rock label back in 2022.

“We had to raise the bar again in terms of freshness of ideas, concepts, themes and production," says composer/producer Adrian Fisher. "I feel that bar has been raised musically via the use of more acoustic guitars, orchestral instruments, extra vocal harmonies, and incorporating not only our shortest song to date, but also our longest."

“The challenge for me was to create lyrics that matched the ambition we had for the album, and float them on fresh melodies that allowed me to express myself vocally," adds singer Phil Stuckey. "This meant we had to take our time and let the new ideas emerge naturally. The music often came first and was so good I simply couldn’t waste a single word."

“It felt like a daunting prospect to follow up our third album, Days Of Innocence with new songs for IV, as we had to raise the bar again in terms of freshness of ideas, concepts, themes and production," adds Fisher. "I feel that bar has been raised, culminating in our best album to date."

IV will be available to pre-order through the White Knight and Stuckfish Bandcamp pages shortly.

