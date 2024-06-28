Stuckfish unveil new keyboard player on upcoming album IV

UK prog rockers Stuckfish have announced that they will release their brand new studio album, IV, through White Knight Records this September. It's the band's first new album since signing to the prog rock label back in 2022.

The new album also introduces the band's brand new keyboard player Paul McNally, who replaces Gary Holland, who stepped back from the band recently.

"Having worked with Adrian Fisher before, our paths crossed again and he invited me to listen to the music of Stuckfish," explains McNally. "It was a revelation, prolific, creative, complex and beautiful. They were auditioning keyboard players at the time and in short, they welcomed me into the fold."

The band's new album is described by the band - Adrian Fisher (guitarist/producer), Philip Stuckey (vocalist/lyricist), Phil Morey (bass) and Adam Sayers (drums) complete the line-up - as "soundscapes that vary from 80’s style melodic rock to neo-prog expansive composition."

"Lyrically, the listener is invited to take alternative perspectives on everyday life or the lives of others such as the French stage actress, Sarah Bernhardt (Shadows & Moonbeams), who had many significant lovers all of whom believed they were ‘the one'," the band explain. "Or perhaps travel with the narrator on a near-death experience (SkiesFall), or examine the timeline of a life shaped by a mixture of other people’s expectations and personal ambition (Time Of Your Life)."

You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below. IV will be available to pre-order through the White Knight and Stuckfish websites shortly.

(Image credit: White Knight Records)

Stuckfish: IV

1. Shadows & Moonbeams

2. Silently Waiting

3. Lifeline

4. Liberty

5. Fragile

6. The Time Of Your Life

7. JFKX

8. Fly (On Feathers Of Hope)

9. SkiesFall