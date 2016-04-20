Stratovarius launch Until The End Of Days lyric video

Stratovarius have released a lyric video for their track Until The End Of Days.
It’s a new song from the Finnish outfit and appears on their upcoming Best Of compilation, due out on May 6 via Nuclear Blast.
Frontman Timo Kotipelto says: “Twenty years in Stratovarius have passed at the speed of light. I still remember when I joined the band and was happy to do some power metal. And I am very happy to still be able to do it after all these years.
“This collection of songs is an excellent selections and a cool way to remember the history of the band from the past to the present. I hope you will enjoy it as much as we did while selecting the songs.”
The collection will launch on 2CD and limited-edition 3CD package, which includes a Live At Wacken disc. Both will include the new track and it’s available to pre-order via their label’s website.
Stratovarius launched their 15th album Eternal last year.
The band have a number of tour dates scheduled over the coming months.
Stratavarius Best Of tracklist
CD1
- Until The End Of Days
- My Eternal Dream
- Eagleheart
- Speed Of Light
- S.O.S.
- Forever Free
- Wings Of Tomorrow
- No Turning Back
- Break The Ice
- Distant Skies
- Will The Sun Rise?
- A Million Light Years Away
- Under Flaming Skies
- Darkest Hours
- Winter Skies
- I Walk To My Own Song
- Maniac Dance
CD2
- Halcyon Days
- Will My Soul Ever Rest In Peace?
- Destiny
- Paradise
- Deep Unknown
- Elysium
- Black Diamond
- If The Story Is Over
- Unbreakable
- Forever
- Shine In The Dark
- Hunting High And Low
CD3 - Live At Wacken 2015
- Intro
- Black Diamond
- Eagleheart
- Against The Wind
- Dragons
- Legions Of The Twilight
- Paradise
- Shine In The Dark
- Speed Of Light
- Unbreakable
- Hunting High And Low
Stratovarius 2016 tour dates
May 21: Helsinki Radio Rock Risteily XIX, Finland
Jun 04: Pilsen Metalfest Open Air, Czech Republic
Jun 11: Kouvola Vaakuna Piknik, Finland
Jun 23: Nummijarvi Nummirock, Finland
Jul 16: Lokalahti Karjurock, Finland
Jul 23: Laukaa John Smith Rock Festival, Finland
Aug 11: Villena Leyendas Del Rock, Spain
Aug 13: Lisalmi Runnirock, Finland
Aug 20: Zvolenska Slatina More Than Fest, Slovakia
Sep 24: Trezzo Sull’adda SpazioRock Festival, Italy