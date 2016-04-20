Trending

Stratovarius launch Until The End Of Days lyric video

Hear new Stratovarius track taken from upcoming Best Of compilation

Stratovarius have released a lyric video for their track Until The End Of Days.

It’s a new song from the Finnish outfit and appears on their upcoming Best Of compilation, due out on May 6 via Nuclear Blast.

Frontman Timo Kotipelto says: “Twenty years in Stratovarius have passed at the speed of light. I still remember when I joined the band and was happy to do some power metal. And I am very happy to still be able to do it after all these years.

“This collection of songs is an excellent selections and a cool way to remember the history of the band from the past to the present. I hope you will enjoy it as much as we did while selecting the songs.”

The collection will launch on 2CD and limited-edition 3CD package, which includes a Live At Wacken disc. Both will include the new track and it’s available to pre-order via their label’s website.

Stratovarius launched their 15th album Eternal last year.

The band have a number of tour dates scheduled over the coming months.

Stratavarius Best Of tracklist

CD1

  1. Until The End Of Days
  2. My Eternal Dream
  3. Eagleheart
  4. Speed Of Light
  5. S.O.S.
  6. Forever Free
  7. Wings Of Tomorrow
  8. No Turning Back
  9. Break The Ice
  10. Distant Skies
  11. Will The Sun Rise?
  12. A Million Light Years Away
  13. Under Flaming Skies
  14. Darkest Hours
  15. Winter Skies
  16. I Walk To My Own Song
  17. Maniac Dance

CD2

  1. Halcyon Days
  2. Will My Soul Ever Rest In Peace?
  3. Destiny
  4. Paradise
  5. Deep Unknown
  6. Elysium
  7. Black Diamond
  8. If The Story Is Over
  9. Unbreakable
  10. Forever
  11. Shine In The Dark
  12. Hunting High And Low

CD3 - Live At Wacken 2015

  1. Intro
  2. Black Diamond
  3. Eagleheart
  4. Against The Wind
  5. Dragons
  6. Legions Of The Twilight
  7. Paradise
  8. Shine In The Dark
  9. Speed Of Light
  10. Unbreakable
  11. Hunting High And Low

Stratovarius 2016 tour dates

May 21: Helsinki Radio Rock Risteily XIX, Finland
Jun 04: Pilsen Metalfest Open Air, Czech Republic
Jun 11: Kouvola Vaakuna Piknik, Finland
Jun 23: Nummijarvi Nummirock, Finland
Jul 16: Lokalahti Karjurock, Finland
Jul 23: Laukaa John Smith Rock Festival, Finland
Aug 11: Villena Leyendas Del Rock, Spain
Aug 13: Lisalmi Runnirock, Finland
Aug 20: Zvolenska Slatina More Than Fest, Slovakia
Sep 24: Trezzo Sull’adda SpazioRock Festival, Italy