Stratovarius launch Until The End Of Days lyric video

Stratovarius have released a lyric video for their track Until The End Of Days.

It’s a new song from the Finnish outfit and appears on their upcoming Best Of compilation, due out on May 6 via Nuclear Blast.

Frontman Timo Kotipelto says: “Twenty years in Stratovarius have passed at the speed of light. I still remember when I joined the band and was happy to do some power metal. And I am very happy to still be able to do it after all these years.

“This collection of songs is an excellent selections and a cool way to remember the history of the band from the past to the present. I hope you will enjoy it as much as we did while selecting the songs.”

The collection will launch on 2CD and limited-edition 3CD package, which includes a Live At Wacken disc. Both will include the new track and it’s available to pre-order via their label’s website.

Stratovarius launched their 15th album Eternal last year.

The band have a number of tour dates scheduled over the coming months.

Stratavarius Best Of tracklist

CD1

Until The End Of Days My Eternal Dream Eagleheart Speed Of Light S.O.S. Forever Free Wings Of Tomorrow No Turning Back Break The Ice Distant Skies Will The Sun Rise? A Million Light Years Away Under Flaming Skies Darkest Hours Winter Skies I Walk To My Own Song Maniac Dance

CD2

Halcyon Days Will My Soul Ever Rest In Peace? Destiny Paradise Deep Unknown Elysium Black Diamond If The Story Is Over Unbreakable Forever Shine In The Dark Hunting High And Low

CD3 - Live At Wacken 2015

Intro Black Diamond Eagleheart Against The Wind Dragons Legions Of The Twilight Paradise Shine In The Dark Speed Of Light Unbreakable Hunting High And Low

May 21: Helsinki Radio Rock Risteily XIX, Finland

Jun 04: Pilsen Metalfest Open Air, Czech Republic

Jun 11: Kouvola Vaakuna Piknik, Finland

Jun 23: Nummijarvi Nummirock, Finland

Jul 16: Lokalahti Karjurock, Finland

Jul 23: Laukaa John Smith Rock Festival, Finland

Aug 11: Villena Leyendas Del Rock, Spain

Aug 13: Lisalmi Runnirock, Finland

Aug 20: Zvolenska Slatina More Than Fest, Slovakia

Sep 24: Trezzo Sull’adda SpazioRock Festival, Italy