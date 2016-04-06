Stratovarius to launch Best Of album in May

Stratovarius will release their Best Of collection on May 6.

The Finnish veteran outfit will launch both a regular two-CD compilation and limited edition three-CD package, which includes an exclusive Live At Wacken disc. Both will include a new bonus track, Until The End Of Days.

Keyboardist Jens Johansson says: “It’s been 20 years since the Episode album, we’re all getting older but this stuff sounds as fresh as ever.

“To me, it’s a testament to the fact that paying attention to songwriting and production was expensive, but so worth it. The songs, the sound and the performances really have stood the test of time.”

Stratovarius launched their 15th album Eternal last year. They’ll re-release their entire back catalogue throughout 2016 and 2017.

The Best Of collection can be pre-ordered via Nuclear Blast.

Stratavarius Best Of tracklist

CD1

Until The End Of Days (brand new song) My Eternal Dream Eagleheart Speed Of Light S.O.S. Forever Free Wings Of Tomorrow No Turning Back Break The Ice Distant Skies Will The Sun Rise? A Million Light Years Away Under Flaming Skies Darkest Hours Winter Skies I Walk To My Own Song Maniac Dance

CD2

Halcyon Days Will My Soul Ever Rest In Peace? Destiny Paradise Deep Unknown Elysium Black Diamond If The Story Is Over Unbreakable Forever Shine In The Dark Hunting High And Low

CD3 - Live At Wacken 2015 (only available on limited edition)