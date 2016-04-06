Trending

Stratovarius to launch Best Of album in May

Compilation will include bonus track Until The End Of Days

Stratovarius

Stratovarius will release their Best Of collection on May 6.

The Finnish veteran outfit will launch both a regular two-CD compilation and limited edition three-CD package, which includes an exclusive Live At Wacken disc. Both will include a new bonus track, Until The End Of Days.

Keyboardist Jens Johansson says: “It’s been 20 years since the Episode album, we’re all getting older but this stuff sounds as fresh as ever.

“To me, it’s a testament to the fact that paying attention to songwriting and production was expensive, but so worth it. The songs, the sound and the performances really have stood the test of time.”

Stratovarius launched their 15th album Eternal last year. They’ll re-release their entire back catalogue throughout 2016 and 2017.

The Best Of collection can be pre-ordered via Nuclear Blast.

Stratavarius Best Of tracklist

CD1

  1. Until The End Of Days (brand new song)
  2. My Eternal Dream
  3. Eagleheart
  4. Speed Of Light
  5. S.O.S.
  6. Forever Free
  7. Wings Of Tomorrow
  8. No Turning Back
  9. Break The Ice
  10. Distant Skies
  11. Will The Sun Rise?
  12. A Million Light Years Away
  13. Under Flaming Skies
  14. Darkest Hours
  15. Winter Skies
  16. I Walk To My Own Song
  17. Maniac Dance

CD2

  1. Halcyon Days
  2. Will My Soul Ever Rest In Peace?
  3. Destiny
  4. Paradise
  5. Deep Unknown
  6. Elysium
  7. Black Diamond
  8. If The Story Is Over
  9. Unbreakable
  10. Forever
  11. Shine In The Dark
  12. Hunting High And Low

CD3 - Live At Wacken 2015 (only available on limited edition)

  1. Intro
  2. Black Diamond
  3. Eagleheart
  4. Against The Wind
  5. Dragons
  6. Legions Of The Twilight
  7. Paradise
  8. Shine In The Dark
  9. Speed Of Light
  10. Unbreakable
  11. Hunting High And Low