Strange New Dawn release video for Ashes To Dust

Norwegian prog rock quintet Strange New Dawn have released a video for Ashes To Dust. The track is taken from the band's second album Planet System, which is available to stream now and will be released on CD through Death To Music on September 1.

"Ashes To Dust is about how once someone has physically gone from your life, they only still hold a form of existence whilst they are remembered," the band say. "When someone is forgotten, then they die a second time."

Strange New Dawn were formed by former In The Woods and Green Carnation members, brothers Christopher 'C: M' (bass) and Christian 'X' Botteri (guitar) and also feature ExRoyal (vocals), Muld (piano and keyboards) and Sven Rothe (drums). The band released their debut album The Only One in 2014.

The band present an "eclectic mix of progressive metal, aeonic atmospheres and classic prog sensibilities which will appeal as much to fans of their previous bands as to fans of King Crimson and Pink Floyd."

Pre-order Planet Systems.

(Image credit: Strange New Dawn)

Strange New Daw: Planet Systems

1. Heartful of Stranger

2. Eternal World

3. Symbol of Stones

4. Finally Saved

5. Waiting for the Day

6. Masterplan

7. Before the Millennium

8. Sky Creator

9. The Symphony of the Universe

10. Vision and Sight

11. My Confession

12. Into Pandemonium

13. Ashes to Dust