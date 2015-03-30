Stoneghost stream New Age Of Old Ways album in full

Last week we premiered a brand new track from groove metal upstarts Stoneghost and now we’re streaming their new album in full!

Titled New Age Of Old Ways, Stoneghost’s debut full-length is released via Mascot Label Group on 13th April.

Speaking about the record, the band say: “Forget niches and pigeonholes, we wrote all that we wanted, all that felt good, and all that got a blood flowing. Here it is, all the flavours laid out for you to feast on, you filthy pigs!”

You can pre-order the album right here.