Stevie Nicks announces 2017 US tour with the Pretenders

Stevie Nicks has announced a string of 2017 US dates with the Pretenders.

Nicks has extended her tour in support of 24 Karat Gold: Songs From The Vault, which was released in 2014 and featured material she wrote between 1969 and 1987.

The additional 20 dates kick off on Reno on February 23 and wrap up in Uniondale, NY, on April 6.

Announcing the original run of dates, Nicks said she wanted to fill the time until the next Fleetwood Mac tour.

She said: “I just woke up one morning and said, ‘I have two years off before Fleetwood Mac comes knocking on my door for another tour. Why would I want to sit around and do nothing?’”

In late 2014, Nicks reported that a second volume of 24 Karat Gold could be a possibility.

Stevie Nicks 2017 US tour

Feb 23: Reno Events Center, NV

Feb 25: Salt Lake City Vivint Smart Home Arena, UT

Feb 28: Portland Moda Center, OR

Mar 02: San Diego Viejas Arena, CA

Mar 06: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Mar 08: Landover FedExField, MD

Mar 10: Bossier City CenturyLink Center, LA

Mar 12: Austin Frank Erwin Center, TX

Mar 15: New Orleans Smoothie King Center, LA

Mar 17: Columbus Nationwide Arena, OH

Mar 19: Raleigh PNC Arena, NC

Mar 21: Orlando Amway Center, FL

Mar 23: Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena, FL

Mar 25: Charlottesville John Paul Jones Arena, VA

Mar 26: Baltimore Royal Farms Arena, MD

Mar 29: Indianapolis Bankers Life Fieldhouse, IN

Mar 31: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Apr 02: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Apr 05: Manchester SNHU Arena, NH

Apr 06: Uniondale Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, NY

