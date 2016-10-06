Watch Stevie Nicks perform Edge Of Seventeen live

A video of Stevie Nicks performing 1981 hit Edge Of Seventeen live on Ellen DeGeneres has been released.

The singer is promoting her forthcoming North American tour with The Pretenders, which kicks off later this month.

Nicks tells Ellen: “I’m really excited to be able to be on the road with another band – and have it be Chrissie Hynde. So it’s fantastic.”

Last month Nicks discussed the differences between her work in Fleetwood Mac and her solo career.

She said: “Fleetwood Mac is a team, and when you’re on a team everybody has the same vote – except in this particular team Lindsey Buckingham has a little bit of a stronger vote than anybody else.

“I love being part of a team. We argue all the time, but we always have. In my band, there is no arguing. I am the boss.

“My solo career is probably the reason Fleetwood Mac is still together in 2016, because I was always happy to leave Fleetwood Mac, and I was always happy to come back, too.”

On her forthcoming live dates, Nicks will perform a variety of classic hits, including songs from her 2015 release 24 Karat Gold – Songs From the Vault, which features previously unreleased tracks from her archive which never made it onto an album.

In late 2014, she also hinted that a second volume of 24 Karat Gold could be a possibility.

Oct 25: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena, AZ

Oct 27: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Oct 29: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Oct 30: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Nov 02: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Nov 04: Fort Lauderdale BB&T Center, FL

Nov 06: Atlanta Philips Arena, GA

Nov 07: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Nov 10: Charlotte Time Warner Cable Arena, NC

Nov 12: Columbia Colonial Life Arena, SC

Nov 14: Washington Verizon Center, DC

Nov 15: Boston TD Garden, MA

Nov 19: Bethlehem Sands Bethlehem Event Center, PA

Nov 20: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Nov 23: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Nov 25: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Nov 27: Detroit The Palace of Auburn Hills, MI

Nov 29: Toronto Air Canada Centre, ON

Dec 01: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Dec 03: Chicago United Center, IL

Dec 05: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE

Dec 06: St. Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Dec 09: Vancouver Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena, BC

Dec 11: Seattle Key Arena, WA

Dec 13: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Dec 14: San Jose SAP Center, CA

Dec 18: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

