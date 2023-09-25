Stevie Nicks announces 2014 tour dates

Stevie Nicks has announced a run of seven shows for 2014. The Fleetwood Mac star, who is currently on tour in the US, and confirmed a run of seven more North American dates in February and March.

The run will begin at the Mark G Etess Arena in Atlantic City, NJ on February 10, and wrap up at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, on March 9, where she'll be supporting Billy Joel. The general ticket sale will begin on Friday, September 29 at 10 AM local. Full dates below.

Nicks' next show is tomorrow night (September 27) at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsbugh, PA.

Last month Nicks revealed her thoughts on the Amazon Prime series Daisy Jones & the Six, which is loosely based on her own storry.

Writing on Instagram, she said, "Just finished watching for the second time. In the beginning, it wasn't really my story, but seamlessly, soon became my story. It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story. It was very emotional for me.

"I just wish Christine [McVie] could have seen it. She would have loved it."

Sep 27: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Oct 01: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Oct 04: Buffalo KeyBank Center, NY

Oct 07: Baltimore M&T Bank Stadium, MD*

Oct 28: Memphis FedExForum, TN

Nov 01: Savannah Enmarket Arena, GA

Nov 04: Allentown PPL Center, PA

Nov 07: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Nov 10: Minneapolis U.S. Bank Stadium, MN*

Nov 29: San Diego Viejas Arena, CA

Dec 02: Inglewood The Kia Forum, CA

Dec 05: Palm Desert Acrisure Arena, CA

Dec 08: Phoenix Chase Field, AZ*

Dec 12: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Dec 15: San Francisco Chase Center, CA

Feb 10: Atlantic City Mark G Etess Arena, NJ

Feb 14: Belmont Park UBS Arena, NY

Feb 21: Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena, SC

Feb 24: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL^

Feb 28: New Orleans Smoothie King Center, LA

Mar 03: Omaha CHI Health Center, NE

Mar 06: North Little Rock Simmons Bank Arena, AR

Mar 09: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX*

* = with Billy Joel

Tickets to previously announced shows are on sale now.