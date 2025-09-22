“Categorically false”: Fleetwood Mac deny reports that they will reunite to play at JK Rowling’s birthday bash

JK Rowling probably has enough money in the bank to book whatever entertainment she desires at her birthday party but not even the controversial author can magic up a Fleetwood Mac reunion. Reports in the Daily Mail suggested that the rock-pop giants would reunite at Rowling’s 60th birthday bash but the rumours have been shot down by a band spokesperson, who told Rolling Stone that the claims were “categorically false” and, just to hammer it home, that the story was “not in the realm of true”.

Fleetwood Mac haven’t played live since the end of 2019, when they performed at a benefit concert in San Francisco. Even then, frontman Lindsey Buckingham wasn’t involved - he'd fallen out with his bandmates (again) and had been replaced by Crowded House’s Neil Finn. Even if there have been signs that relations had thawed between Buckingham and his former colleagues – he has been promoting the reissue of Buckingham Nicks, his pre-Fleetwood Mac album with Stevie Nicks and made up with drummer and de facto leader Mick Fleetwood back in 2021 – the band coming back together would be very unlikely. Nicks told Mojo last year that she couldn’t see a way for Fleetwood Mac to continue without Christine McVie. The keyboardist and co-vocalist died in 2022.

Although a live return is out of the question, it is possible that Fleetwood Mac will work together on a feature-length film about the band currently being put together for Apple. Currently untitled, it is set to contain new interviews with the four surviving members alongside archival footage with McVie. The project does not yet have a release date.