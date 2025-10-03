Preorder a limited-edition vinyl variant of Megadeth’s final album, plus an art card signed by the band only available through Metal Hammer

Metal Hammer has teamed up with thrash metal kings Megadeth to bring you a limited-edition bundle.

Through the Louder webstore, you can now preorder a vinyl copy of Megadeth’s self-titled final album, ahead of its release early next year. The vinyl comes in an extremely limited, dazzling ‘ghostly’ pattern, and the bundle also includes an art card signed by all four members of the band, exclusive to us.

Megadeth will bow out with the release of their 17th album in 2026, ending a career defined by state-of-the-art musicianship, biting lyricism and fierce, catchy hooks. The band’s end was confirmed by linchpin Dave Mustaine in August, when he declared his intention to go “on top”.

He added: “Don’t be mad, don’t be sad, be happy for us all, come celebrate with me these next few years. We have done something together that’s truly wonderful and will probably never happen again.

“We started a musical style, we started a revolution, we changed the guitar world and how it’s played, and we changed the world. The bands I played in have influenced the world. I love you all for it. Thank you for everything.”

Megadeth formed in 1983, shortly after Mustaine was fired from fellow thrash metal giants Metallica. Their 42-year career has seen them sell upwards of 50 million albums; in 2017, they won a Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance for 2016 song Dystopia. The band will tour extensively following the release of their self-titled album, before hanging their guitars up for good.

As well as Megadeth’s final album (set to come out via Mustaine’s label Tradecraft and Frontiers Label Group’s newly-launched imprint, BLKIIBLK), Mustaine hopes to release a memoir next year. The band say that details of the book will “be revealed in the coming months”.

